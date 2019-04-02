By EUOBSERVER

The EU has been accused by Eritrean human rights activists of funding a road construction project in the country that engages forced labour. The Dutch-based Foundation Human Rights for Eritreans (FHRE) says conscripts are "trapped for an indefinite period within the service". It says Eritreans conscripted into national service are used as forced labour. FHRE says some €20m from the EU's Emergency Trust Fund for Africa is being used.