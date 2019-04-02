By EUOBSERVER

Sweden's financial authority, the EBM, has said it will not pursue criminal proceedings against Swedish lender Swedbank over €157m of Russian money allegedly laundered there because the alleged crime took place prior to tighter due diligence laws imposed in 2014 and after a five-year statute of limitations had expired. The case was brought by the former employer of a Russian whistleblower in the case, Sergei Magnitsky, who died in prison.