Tuesday

2nd Apr 2019

Ticker

Swedish bank off the hook on Magnitsky money-laundering

By

Sweden's financial authority, the EBM, has said it will not pursue criminal proceedings against Swedish lender Swedbank over €157m of Russian money allegedly laundered there because the alleged crime took place prior to tighter due diligence laws imposed in 2014 and after a five-year statute of limitations had expired. The case was brought by the former employer of a Russian whistleblower in the case, Sergei Magnitsky, who died in prison.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Prison suicide rates in France highest in Europe

Suicide rates per 10,000 inmates in 2017 in France stood at 12.6, higher than any other European country. The latest figures are part of a much bigger report out Tuesday by the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe.

British MEP removed from key role in Gibraltar row

Spain pushed to describe Gibraltar as a "colony", in legislation needed for visa-free travel for British citizens to the EU after Brexit. Parliament disagreed. But when a British MEP represented the parliament's position, he was removed.

Exclusive

EIB 'maladministration' verdict over VW fraud report

EUobserver should have been granted access to a fraud investigation into a €400m EU loan to Volkswagen Group (VW), and recommendations on how to avoid future misuse, the European Ombudsman has concluded.

News in Brief

  1. France and Germany to co-chair UN security council
  2. Swedish bank off the hook on Magnitsky money-laundering
  3. Russians detained for smuggling migrants into EU
  4. EU accused of funding 'forced labour' project in Eritrea
  5. Tusk: Slovak election result was blow to populism
  6. Ukraine election was fair, international monitors say
  7. Germany set to allow British visa-free entry after Brexit
  8. Slovakia elects environmental activist as new president

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  5. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  6. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  9. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower

Latest News

  1. Prison suicide rates in France highest in Europe
  2. UK takes another step closer to no-deal EU exit
  3. British MEP removed from key role in Gibraltar row
  4. Why the UK government failed to tackle the euromyths
  5. EIB 'maladministration' verdict over VW fraud report
  6. Ambassador: Ukraine wronged by EUobserver op-ed
  7. TV comic wins first round of election in jaded Ukraine
  8. Manfred Weber and the art of passive resistance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us