By EUOBSERVER

Romania's supreme court on Wednesday lifted a ban preventing its former anti-corruption chief, Laura Codruta Kovesi, leaving the country or speaking to press. Kovesi is the leading candidate to become the first head of the European Prosecutor's Office, despite Romania's social democrat-led government opposing her candidacy. As head of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate she had the social democrat leader Liviu Dragnea convicted of vote rigging in 2015 and corruption.