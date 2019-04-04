Thursday

4th Apr 2019

Ticker

Romania's supreme court lifts travel ban on Kovesi

By

Romania's supreme court on Wednesday lifted a ban preventing its former anti-corruption chief, Laura Codruta Kovesi, leaving the country or speaking to press. Kovesi is the leading candidate to become the first head of the European Prosecutor's Office, despite Romania's social democrat-led government opposing her candidacy. As head of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate she had the social democrat leader Liviu Dragnea convicted of vote rigging in 2015 and corruption.

Turkey and Germany defend Russia ties

Turkey and Germany have defended their arms and energy deals with Russia following strident criticism by the US at a Nato event in Washington.

Opinion

20 years on: Kosovo is still waiting

Kosovo's foreign minister reflects on two decades since his country was saved by Nato, in the first "war for values", and the task ahead to achieve lasting peace with Serbia, and with it, EU membership.

Juncker rules out short Brexit extension without deal

With the British prime minister asking for more time to bring opposition MPs onboard and shape a new deal at the very last minute, Jean-Claude Juncker warns London that 12 April is the last deadline.

EU commission plans bolstering rule of law toolbox

As EU concerns over rule of law in some member states grow, the commission opens a debate on tools to discipline unruly member states. The EU executive has launched a new probe against Poland, and put Romania on the spot.

EUobserved

'Non-partisan' Timmermans campaigns for EU in Leiden

EU commissioners are touring Europe to reach out to citizens ahead of the May elections - but some are also running for office. Frans Timmermans visited Leiden in his native Netherlands, but managed to not mention his own party once.

