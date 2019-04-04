By EUOBSERVER

Lithuania's prime minister, Saulius Skvernelis, on Wednesday appointed Kestutis Mazeika as the new environment minister, making his cabinet the only all-male EU government. "This is scandalous," liberal opposition leader Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen told AFP. Skvernelis will run for president in a two-round election in May, to replace Lithuania's current president Dalia Grybauskaite, one of the few female leaders in Europe. After two terms Grybauskaite cannot stand again.