Deadlock over chief prosecutor candidate Kovesi
By EUOBSERVER
After three rounds of negotiations between member states and the European parliament, talks are deadlocked over the EU's new chief prosecutor position. The parliament backs Romania's anti-corruption champion, Laura Codruta Kovesi, whose nomination the Bucharest government wants to block. EU countries support a French candidate. "We cannot accept the fact the council cedes to the pressure of the Romanian government to support a much weaker candidate," MEP Inge Grassle said.