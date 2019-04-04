By EUOBSERVER

After three rounds of negotiations between member states and the European parliament, talks are deadlocked over the EU's new chief prosecutor position. The parliament backs Romania's anti-corruption champion, Laura Codruta Kovesi, whose nomination the Bucharest government wants to block. EU countries support a French candidate. "We cannot accept the fact the council cedes to the pressure of the Romanian government to support a much weaker candidate," MEP Inge Grassle said.