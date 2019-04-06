Ticker
Finland's basic income recipients 'less stressed'
By EUOBSERVER
Preliminary results of Finland's two-year basic income experiment showed no impact on recipients' willingness to participate in employment services but that participants experienced less stress and fewer financial worries than a control group, social insurance institution Kela reported on Thursday. In the experiment, 2,000 randomly selected unemployed persons were paid €560 per month for two years regardless of any other income. The experiment ended on 31 December 2018.