By EUOBSERVER

Croatia's supreme court in Zagreb on Thursday increased former prime minister Ivo Sanader's jail term to six years for taking more than €2m in kickbacks from a real estate deal during his time in power from 2003 to 2009. Sanader was also told to return any gains. "This is politically-motivated persecution that has lasted for nine years," he told reporters before escorted to the Remetinac prison.