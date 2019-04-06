Ticker
Leak: How EU-27 to treat UK citizens under no-deal Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
17 EU countries – Sweden, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Latvia, Spain, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Greece, Portugal, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Finland, Belgium, Hungary, Slovenia – have passed temporary legislation allowing British nationals to enjoy a grace period to regularise their status following a no-deal Brexit, a file leaked to the Guardian showed. In Austria and Denmark requests to stay may be rejected on security grounds, it reported.