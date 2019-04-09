Tuesday

9th Apr 2019

Libya fighting could trigger new EU refugee crisis

By

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini will seek a united front on Libya at a foreign ministers' meeting Monday, as forces loyal to general Khalifa Haftar launched an attack against the UN-backed government in Tripoli over the weekend. The bloodshed could trigger a new refugee exodus towards Europe, but some in Europe believe a Haftar victory could stabilise the country, while others fear his Russia ties could be a menace.

Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem

We live in an age when the financial sector is becoming increasingly detached from the productive sectors, which is also one of the main reasons for the financial crises that have repeatedly shaken our societies.

EU and China struggle over key concerns ahead of summit

EU and Chinese leaders are meeting on Tuesday in Brussels as Europe seeks concrete guarantees from Beijing that it will treat EU firms fairly, and conclude agreements on trade and investment. But that might be a distant prospect.

