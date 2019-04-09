By EUOBSERVER

Former MEP Kaja Kallas' liberal opposition party, Reform, came top in Estonia's election last month, but a deal between the liberal Centre party, conservative EKRE and the Fatherland party has now paved the way for liberal leader Juri Ratas to continue as the Baltic state's prime minister. Under the deal EKRE would have interior, environment, rural, trade and IT portfolios, while Fatherland would control defence, justice, foreign affairs and culture.