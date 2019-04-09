Ticker
Austria prolongs border checks with Hungary, Slovenia
By EUOBSERVER
Austria has announced a six-month extension of border checks with Hungary and Slovenia to at least November. In a letter, interior minister Herbert Kickl from the far-right Freedom Party cited a persistently high number of illegal migrants and a latent threat of terrorism from returning Islamic State fighters as reasons for the decision. "We will send the letter to the European Commission next week," he told Austrian media.