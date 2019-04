By EUOBSERVER

Former Ukip leader, Nigel Farage, has confirmed that he will stand in the EU elections if the UK has not left the bloc but told Sky News that he was "not happy" about it. "I'm not going to, after 25 years of endeavour, watch British politicians roll us over," he said. Farage's new Brexit Party plans to run candidates in all UK areas apart from the three Northern Ireland seats.