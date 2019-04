By EUOBSERVER

The EU is "at risk" of failing to reach its 2020 energy savings target, the European Commission said in a report Tuesday. Primary energy consumption (including consumption of the energy sector itself) rose by 0.9% in 2017. Energy use had decreased in 2007-2014, but is rising again. The commission said that "in recent years, energy savings were not high enough to offset the impact of the growth in economic activity."