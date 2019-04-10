By EUOBSERVER

The EU is still "on track" towards its goal of 20 percent of 2020 energy coming from renewables, but mostly because of pre-2014 progress, the European Commission said Tuesday. It said "the pace of increase of the renewable energy share has slowed down" and increases in absolute energy consumption has lowered the renewable share in 2017 in seven EU states. In France, Ireland, Poland and elsewhere, "additional efforts" were needed.