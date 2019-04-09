Ticker
Russia files seventh Interpol request for British activist
By EUOBSERVER
Russia's National Central Bureau has asked international police agency Interpol to seek the arrest of Bill Browder, a British campaigner for tougher sanctions on Russia, over tax fraud allegations. The police body rejected six previous Russian requests on grounds they were politically-motivated, but Browder was briefly arrested in Spain last year due to glitches in Interpol's system. He has called for Russia to be banned from issuing further requests.