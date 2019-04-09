Tuesday

9th Apr 2019

Ticker

Russia files seventh Interpol request for British activist

By

Russia's National Central Bureau has asked international police agency Interpol to seek the arrest of Bill Browder, a British campaigner for tougher sanctions on Russia, over tax fraud allegations. The police body rejected six previous Russian requests on grounds they were politically-motivated, but Browder was briefly arrested in Spain last year due to glitches in Interpol's system. He has called for Russia to be banned from issuing further requests.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU demands Brexit plan from May for delay

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said the EU is open to delay Brexit but will need a clear timeline from British premier Theresa May on how she wants to deliver an orderly withdrawal from the EU.

Opinion

Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem

We live in an age when the financial sector is becoming increasingly detached from the productive sectors, which is also one of the main reasons for the financial crises that have repeatedly shaken our societies.

News in Brief

  1. US and EU threaten each other with new tariffs
  2. Migrant schoolgirl's lunch sparks Italy political debate
  3. Russia files seventh Interpol request for British activist
  4. Pace of EU renewable energy roll-out slowing down
  5. EU 'at risk' of missing 2020 energy savings goal
  6. EU unveils ethical guidelines for use of AI
  7. Irish border controls unclear ahead of Friday's Brexit
  8. Erdogan and Putin in weapons deal incompatible with Nato

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFAdvocacy group encourages candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  2. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  3. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  9. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  12. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria

Latest News

  1. EU demands Brexit plan from May for delay
  2. British voters could get second say at EU elections
  3. EU-funded CO2-capture in China to miss 2020 deadline
  4. Tax havens: need for an EU response to global problem
  5. Commission wants capitals to give up energy tax veto
  6. EU urges warlord Haftar to end violence in Libya
  7. EU and China struggle over key concerns ahead of summit
  8. Far-right launch EU campaign at Milan mini-meeting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us