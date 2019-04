By EUOBSERVER

The EU and US have stepped up talks of trade tariffs over a 15-year old World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute on aid to rival aircraft makers, Airbus and Boeing. US president Donald Trump threatened to impose surcharges on €10bn of EU products, such as wine and cheese if the WTO found in its favour. The EU would also "promptly take action" if the WTO verdict said it had been victimised.