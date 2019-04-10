By EUOBSERVER

Spanish prosecutors have opened a probe into allegations that €35m of suspicious Russian money was moved via Moldova, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Estonia to Spain to individuals of Russian and ex-Soviet Union origin to buy real estate, car parts construction equipment, shoes and other items, including via Spain's CaixaBank. The funds are linked to the Danske Bank money-laundering scandal in Denmark and to the death of Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.