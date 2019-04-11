By EUOBSERVER

A third Brexit extension and a second British referendum were still possible options for Europe, Germany's EU commissioner Guenther Oettinger has said after EU leaders agreed to extend the UK exit date for a second time, from 12 April to 31 October, at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday. France has opposed giving Britain too much time, but "everything" is still "conceivable," Oettinger told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday.