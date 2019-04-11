By EUOBSERVER

Former German domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen has attacked German and EU asylum policy, speaking on a Hungarian government TV station. The European "lock is still open, even if fewer [migrants] come in," he told the M1 broadcaster, which is associated with hard-right and eurosceptic content, on Wednesday. Maassen was fired from his spy job last year over his public sympathies for far-right protesters and political parties in Germany.