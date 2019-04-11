Thursday

11th Apr 2019

Northern Irish party shamed in Brexit money probe

A British pro-Brexit pressure group, the Constitutional Research Council (CRC), gave the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) a further €15,000 in irregular donations shortly after the Brexit referendum in 2016, according to a probe by the UK's electoral commission. The CRC was earlier caught giving the DUP €505,000, which it spent on pro-Brexit ads, amid wider concerns over cheating, lies, and foreign meddling in the British vote.

EU election now a 'proxy referendum' on Brexit

The UK may end up participating the European elections in May, after all. For some, like Green MEP Molly Scott Cato, the election will now be a proxy referendum in the broader hope of reversing Brexit.

Bell tolls for EU asylum reforms

The cornerstone the EU's asylum reforms referred to by the shorthand as 'Dublin' could end up in the scrapheap following the European elections in May.

