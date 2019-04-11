By EUOBSERVER

A British pro-Brexit pressure group, the Constitutional Research Council (CRC), gave the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) a further €15,000 in irregular donations shortly after the Brexit referendum in 2016, according to a probe by the UK's electoral commission. The CRC was earlier caught giving the DUP €505,000, which it spent on pro-Brexit ads, amid wider concerns over cheating, lies, and foreign meddling in the British vote.