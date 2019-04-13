Ticker
Swedish prosecutor urged to reopen Assange investigation
By EUOBSERVER
Swedish prosecutors on Thursday said they had received a request to reopen a rape investigation closed in 2017 involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. It came after Assange was arrested on Thursday morning in London after Ecuador revoked his diplomatic asylum claim. If not sent to Sweden, Assange may be extradited and prosecuted in the US over his role in helping former Army intelligence specialist Chelsea Manning disclosing secret government documents.