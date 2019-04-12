Friday

12th Apr 2019

Germany permits some weapons exports to Saudi

Germany's secret security council, consisting of chancellor Angela Merkel and chief ministers, allowed on Thursday certain weapons shipments to members of the war coalition in Yemen, including Saudi Arabia. A ban on German export of arms to Saudi Arabia was introduced in November and extended for six months in March, but systems developed jointly with other EU states, notably France and Britain, were excluded as the ban was extended.

UK, France should join German Saudi arms embargo

Rather than blame Germany, France and the UK should follow its lead and join other European states that have stood up for human rights, and help spare embattled Yemeni civilians.

EU's claim Energy Union now 'a reality' not based on facts

The Juncker commission this week awarded it self top marks on the Energy Union, declaring it "completed". But a detailed analysis reveals the commission quietly stopped reporting on key indicators that would have shown the actual level of progress.

