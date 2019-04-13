By EUOBSERVER

The European People's Party's (EPP) Spitzenkandidat in the European parliament elections, Manfred Weber, spoke on Friday in favour of a re-run of the Brexit referendum and criticised the possible participation of the British in May's EU elections. In a interview with Bavarian regional newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine Weber said that "a second referendum would be the logical step," adding that "only the British themselves can make the decision."