By EUOBSERVER

At 52.7 percent, Belgium charged the highest average tax on wages in 2018, according to figures released by the OECD on Thursday. Despite a lowering of taxes in Belgium (1.09 percentage points compared to 2017), the country still taxed wages higher than Germany (49.5 percent), Italy (47.9 percent), Austria and France (47.6 percent). The UK (30.9 percent) and Ireland (32.7 percent) were charging the lowest taxes among EU countries.