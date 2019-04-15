By EUOBSERVER

The centre-left Social Democrats (SDP) won Sunday's elections in Finland by a narrow margin. The SDP received 17.7% of votes, closely followed by the far-right Finns Party (17.5%). The Centre Party (13.8%) of outgoing prime minister Juhu Sipila suffered a considerable defeat, losing a third of its supporters, and falling behind its junior coalition partner, the centre-right National Coalition Party (17%). Finland will be the EU presidency from 1 July.