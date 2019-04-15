Monday

15th Apr 2019

Ticker

Ex-CEO of Volkswagen charged with fraud in Germany

By

The former CEO of Volkswagen Group, Martin Winterkorn, was charged with fraud on Monday, alongside four other managers suspected of involvement in emissions cheating. Volkswagen had equipped millions of dirty diesel cars with so-called defeat devices which helped them pass emissions tests. The public prosecutor in Braunschweig, in Germany, charged the five because of "a particularly serious case of fraud and a violation of the law against unfair competition".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

EU seeks mini-trade detente with US

EU states have agreed to open trade talks with the US in a bid to rebuild relations with their oldest partner on the world stage.

News in Brief

  1. Ex-CEO of Volkswagen charged with fraud in Germany
  2. New EU pipeline law lets Nord Stream 2 off the hook
  3. EU states sign off new CO2 rules for cars and vans
  4. EU copyright law receives final approval
  5. Centre-left narrowly wins Finnish elections
  6. OECD: Belgium charged highest wage taxes in 2018
  7. LePen crowdfunds EU campaign after banks say 'no'
  8. Swedish prosecutor urged to reopen Assange investigation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. Romania builds EU momentum on human rights sanctions
  2. EU seeks mini-trade detente with US
  3. Vestager: Race for EU top job is 'no issue' outside Brussels
  4. Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel
  5. It's time for progressives to save Europe. Again.
  6. MEPs plan to give up veto on military subsidies
  7. Pro-EU 'nerds' gather on Dutch island for election plan
  8. EU parliament meets last time This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us