By EUOBSERVER

The former CEO of Volkswagen Group, Martin Winterkorn, was charged with fraud on Monday, alongside four other managers suspected of involvement in emissions cheating. Volkswagen had equipped millions of dirty diesel cars with so-called defeat devices which helped them pass emissions tests. The public prosecutor in Braunschweig, in Germany, charged the five because of "a particularly serious case of fraud and a violation of the law against unfair competition".