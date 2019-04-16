By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron promised the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris would be rebuilt after a devastating fire Monday, adding that "the worst had been avoided". Macron called the 12th-century cathedral "our history, our literature, part of our psyche ... So I solemnly say tonight: we will rebuild it together." European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker released a statement on Monday evening about the fire, saying: "What a sad spectacle."