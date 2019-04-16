Tuesday

16th Apr 2019

Ticker

Macron promises to rebuild Notre Dame

By

French president Emmanuel Macron promised the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris would be rebuilt after a devastating fire Monday, adding that "the worst had been avoided". Macron called the 12th-century cathedral "our history, our literature, part of our psyche ... So I solemnly say tonight: we will rebuild it together." European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker released a statement on Monday evening about the fire, saying: "What a sad spectacle."

EU seeks mini-trade detente with US

EU states have agreed to open trade talks with the US in a bid to rebuild relations with their oldest partner on the world stage.

News in Brief

  1. Tusk: UK will not be a second category EU state
  2. Poland-Norway gas connection supported with €215m EU grant
  3. Tajani asks MEPs to donate to Notre Dame
  5. Germany: No Brexit extension beyond October
  6. Ex-CEO of Volkswagen charged with fraud in Germany
  7. New EU pipeline law lets Nord Stream 2 off the hook
  8. EU states sign off new CO2 rules for cars and vans

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. EU president Romania gets last warning on rule of law
  2. Le Pen courts Salvini, Farage for 'biggest group possible'
  3. Caputova triumph not yet a victory for Slovak liberalism
  4. Romania builds EU momentum on human rights sanctions
  5. EU seeks mini-trade detente with US
  6. Vestager: Race for EU top job is 'no issue' outside Brussels
  7. Former diplomats urge EU to draw red line on Israel
  8. It's time for progressives to save Europe. Again.

