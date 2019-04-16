By EUOBSERVER

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg will address MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday afternoon. "I expect them to take action now because there is not much time," she told journalists ahead of the meeting. "We still have an open window that is not going to be open for long," she added. Thunberg helped inspire thousands of young Europeans to protest for more climate action. "They have made history", she said.