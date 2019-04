By EUOBSERVER

CO2 emissions by airlines grew by 4.9 percent last year and by 26 percent over the past five years, the Transport & Environment NGO has said. Low-cost flights by the Jet2 Wizz Air, EasyJet, Vueling, Norwegian, Ryanair, TAP, Finnair, Lufthansa, and KLM carriers created the bulk of the problem. "When it comes to climate, Ryanair is the new coal," Transport & Environment aviation head Andrew Murphy said.