17th Apr 2019

Ticker

Pro-Brexit pressure group accused of fake anti-migrant photos

Pro-Brexit pressure group Leave.eu faked photos back in 2016 of migrants attacking women in the UK and a video about migrant boats said to be in UK waters, according to an investigation by British broadcaster Channel 4 News. Aaron Banks, a British businessman who bankrolled the group, denied the accusation on Twitter. Centre-left Labour Party MP Jo Stevens said the fakes were designed to stoke "hatred and anti-immigrant feeling".

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

EU parliament backs whistleblower law

MEPs backed an EU law to protect whistleblowers from retaliation in both the public and private sectors. EU states will have two years to transpose the directive.

