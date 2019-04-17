By EUOBSERVER

Pro-Brexit pressure group Leave.eu faked photos back in 2016 of migrants attacking women in the UK and a video about migrant boats said to be in UK waters, according to an investigation by British broadcaster Channel 4 News. Aaron Banks, a British businessman who bankrolled the group, denied the accusation on Twitter. Centre-left Labour Party MP Jo Stevens said the fakes were designed to stoke "hatred and anti-immigrant feeling".