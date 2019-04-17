By EUOBSERVER

The Sudanese military junta should hand back power to civilian authorities, the EU foreign relations chief, Federica Mogherini, has said following a coup which left protesters urging army chiefs to stand down. "The European Union will not recognize the legitimacy of the Transitional Military Council," Mogherini told MEPs in Strasbourg Tuesday. Instability in Sudan could prompt new waves of refugees, also from nearby Somalia and Eritrea, to make for Europe.