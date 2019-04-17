By EUOBSERVER

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has cleared Danish and Estonian financial regulators of breaking any EU laws in their handling of a €200bn money laundering scandal at Danish lender Danske Bank and its Estonian branch. The EBA, which has just two full-time staff dealing with money laundering, also did not issue recommendations for change in its decision Wednesday. Questions over regulators' "responsibility" remained "unanswered" Jeppe Kofod, a Danish MEP, said.