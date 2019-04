By EUOBSERVER

Latvia's banks will be "the cleanest" in Europe, Krisjanis Karins, the country's prime minister, told MEPs in Strasbourg Wednesday after Latvian lender ABLV collapsed last year in a money-laundering affair. "It's a little bit like fighting rats. I can make sure I get the rats out of my house and my house is clean, but what about my neighbours?", he added, referring to recent banking scandals in other EU states.