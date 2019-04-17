Ticker
EU to shield Cuba investors from US sanctions
By EUOBSERVER
The EU will challenge US lawsuits against European companies in Cuba if new US measures against Havana, expected Wednesday, lead to a clash, the European Commission has said. The EU "is ready to protect European interests, including European investments and the economic activities of EU individuals and entities in their relations with Cuba," a commission spokesman said. Europe opposed "extraterritorial application of unilateral restrictive measures," he added.