Poland should avoid euro membership, Kaczynski says
By EUOBSERVER
Poland should not join the euro until its economic level was equal to Germany's, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's ruling party chief, has said in a proposed cross-party declaration. All parties should "guarantee the euro won't be introduced in Poland until we reach Western growth levels. The main point of departure is Germany", he told a party conference Wednesday. Poland is obliged to join the euro when it matches technical fiscal criteria.