Ticker
Farage's Brexit Party looks strong in EP polls
By EUOBSERVER
The Brexit Party of British eurosceptic MEP Nigel Farage could win 27 percent of votes in the European Parliament election, according to a YouGov poll out Wednesday. The opposition Labour and ruling Conservative parties, which are internally divided on Brexit, are set for 22 percent and 15 percent, respectively. The pro-remain camp is also split into four parties: Greens (10%); the Liberal Democrats (9%); Change UK (6%) and SNP (4%).