By EUOBSERVER

The Brexit Party of British eurosceptic MEP Nigel Farage could win 27 percent of votes in the European Parliament election, according to a YouGov poll out Wednesday. The opposition Labour and ruling Conservative parties, which are internally divided on Brexit, are set for 22 percent and 15 percent, respectively. The pro-remain camp is also split into four parties: Greens (10%); the Liberal Democrats (9%); Change UK (6%) and SNP (4%).