Ticker
Romania defies EU on rule of law
By EUOBSERVER
Romanian senators have backed a law that will let several high level corruption suspects off the hook by shortening the statute of limitations of crimes, in defiance of EU concern on "systemic" abuse of rule of law in the member state, which currently holds the EU presidency. Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila also pledged to "finalise" other controversial changes, despite European Commission warnings Bucharest could face an EU sanctions procedure.