By EUOBSERVER

MEPs have watered down European Commission proposals on Terrorist Content Regulation, saying online firms should have 12 hours to remove offensive material the first time regulators flagged it, instead of just one hour. MEPs also voted, by 308 to 204, to relieve firms of having to monitor their own platforms. An EU official said the diluted bill could not stop live-streaming of terrorist attacks, as recently occurred in New Zealand.