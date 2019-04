By EUOBSERVER

Germany, the current co-chair of the UN Security Council, has called an emergency meeting on Libya, amid shelling in greater Tripoli, home to 3m people, in fighting between the EU and UN backed government and Russia-backed warlord Khalifa Haftar. The EU recently urged Haftar to withdraw, but France has also been building links with him to protect its oil interests. The fighting has killed almost 200 people and displaced 25,000.