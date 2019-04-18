By EUOBSERVER

Greek MPs have voted to seek "every appropriate legal and diplomatic action to satisfy Greece's demands" on WW2-era war reparations from Germany. "This claim is our historic and moral duty," Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras also said. The parliament did not mention a figure, but a committee in 2016 said it was worth €300bn. German government spokesman Steffen Seibert rejected the claim Wednesday, saying it had already been "conclusively settled".