By EUOBSERVER

British people should use the extension of the Brexit deadline to 31 October to "calm down and rethink things a bit" and "then look at the issue [of leaving the EU] again" Dutch socialist politician and senior EU official Frans Timmermans said in a TV debate Wednesday. "I absolutely hope that the UK might stay in the EU," he added. "Who knows what might change in the meantime?" Timmermans said.