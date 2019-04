By EUOBSERVER

Facebook election ad rules, which ban cross-border campaigns by pan-EU parties as if they were equivalences to foreign meddling, "runs counter to the nature" of the EU project, the top civil servants of the EU's main three institutions, Martin Selmayr of the European Commission, Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen from the EU Council, and the European Parliament's Klaus Welle have said in a 16 April letter to the US tech giant.