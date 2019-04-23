Tuesday

23rd Apr 2019

Ticker

Spanish party leaders spar over Catalonia

By

The leaders of Spain's four political parties on Monday sparred over Catalonia during a live televised debate ahead of parliamentary elections next Sunday. Prime minister Pedro Sanchez of the socialist PSOE vowed there would be no referendum on Catalan independence under his watch. His ally, Pablo Iglesias of the anti-establishment Podemos party, said Spain was more than just one nation. Vox, a far-right party, did not participate in the debate.

