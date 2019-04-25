Ticker
Johnson's sister to run in EU elections on new list
By EUOBSERVER
Change UK, a new British pro-EU political party, launched on Tuesday its campaign for May's European Parliament elections, with 70 candidates including journalist Rachel Johnson, sister of former foreign minister and leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson. Gavin Esler, a BBC former chief North America correspondent and Newsnight presenter, is also a candidate for the party formed by MPs who have quit Labour and the Tories over Brexit policies.